Matthew Broderick Pays Tribute to James Earl Jones After 'Lion King' Co-Star's Death

Matthew Broderick made a heartfelt tribute to James Earl Jones on Tuesday, Sept. 10 after Jones' death. Jones passed away at his home in New York State on Monday, Sept. 9 at the age of 93. Looking back on their work together on The Lion King, Broderick said that that Jones earned his legendary reputation.

"I'm so lucky to have had a chance to work with James Earl Jones. To have had him play my father, my king! And to get to know him a little bit," Broderick told reporters from PEOPLE. "I'd cross paths with him from time to time over the years and I was always so thrilled to see him." He remembered Jones for being "so open" and for his "broad grin, lots of laughter and genuine curiosity about others." He went on: "He was a great listener. Far different from what you might imagine from that austere, kingly, beautiful voice."

Broderick also emphasized that he was a fan of Jones outside of the work they did together, saying: "His brilliant, frightening, heartbreaking performance in Fences might be my favorite but there really are so many great performances in that long, magnificent career it's impossible to choose a favorite. One of the very best of his or any generation. A great American actor."

Jones played the king, Mufasa in Disney's 1994 animated hit The Lion King, while Broderick played the adult version of his son, Simba. The movie was loosely based on William Shakespeare's Hamlet, so it fit well with Jones' reputation for classic Shakespearean theater. One of the film's directors, Rob Minkoff, also gave a statement to PEOPLE saying that Jones "left an indelible mark on the worlds of theater, film, and animation."

"His portrayal of Mufasa was absolute perfection, teaching a generation what fatherhood is all about. I'm certain his powerful voice will continue rumbling through our living rooms keeping his spirit alive for years to come. He lives in all of us."

Jones reprised his role as Mufasa in the direct-to-video sequel The Lion King II: Simba's Pride in 1998, along with Broderick. Jones reprised his role again in 2019 for Disney's live-action adaptation, where his lines remained nearly identical to the original script. However, Jones has no part in the upcoming movie Mufasa: The Lion King, which hits theaters on Dec. 20, 2024.

Other colleagues, friends and fans are sharing their best memories of Jones on social media this week and commemorating a lifetime of influential work. The Lion King is streaming now on Disney+.