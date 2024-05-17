Chris Pratt Pays Tribute to Stunt Double Tony McFarr After His Death

Chris Pratt has paid tribute to his friend and stunt double Tony McFarr, after his death. According to The Hollywood Reporter, McFarr passed away in Florida this week.

"Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double," Pratt wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories thread, along with some photos of himself and McFarr on the set of films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World. "We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I'll never forget his toughness."

Pratt went on to recall an instance when how McFarr got injured while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. According to the actor, McFarr returned the following day. "He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and a professional," Prat wrote, then concluding his memorial, "He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter."

THR reports that the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office in Orlando stated that McFarr died on Monday and that a cause of death is still pending. An obituary was posted on the Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home website, but, according to funeral home personnel, it was removed at the request of his family.