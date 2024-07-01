Michael Imperioli Pens Message to James Gandolfini on 11th Anniversary of 'Sopranos' Co-Star's Death

Michael Imperioli has penned a sweet message to James Gandolfini on the 11th anniversary of his Sopranos co-star's death. Over on Instagram, Imperioli shared a throwback photo of himself and Gandolfini, alongside a heartfelt memorial.

"Dear Jim, thinking of you today as now you've been gone 11 years," Imperioli wrote. "And your absence feels as strange, sudden and not real as it did on that terrible day 11 years ago. Today I was thinking about when I came backstage after seeing you on Broadway in God of Carnage. This was 2 years after The Sopranos ended. You were so happy doing a play again after so many years away from the stage. You told me "i feel like a real actor again." Now I know what you meant by that as the show i'm doing approaches its 130th performance! Wish you could see it..."

"As the years go by I grow more proud of the work we did together," he continued. "And the memories of all the fun we had and all the laughs grow more and more precious. Wish we could make another run. Perhaps we will." Imperiolo then ended his message, "Thank you again dear friend. Miss you. Love Michael."

Sadly, Gandolfini passed away on June 19, 2013, at the age of 51. He was in Rome with his family, and it was young Michael who tragically discovered his father unconscious on the bathroom floor of the hotel they had been staying in.

After being transported to the hospital, Gandolfini was pronounced dead. An autopsy was done to determine the cause of death, and the coroner found that Gandolfini had suffered a heart attack.

A funeral was held on June 27 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Morningside Heights, Manhattan, New York City, with Gandolfini then being cremated and his ashes given to his family.