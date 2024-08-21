Chris Pratt Stunt Double Tony McFarr's Cause of Death Revealed

Tony McFarr, an actor and stunt double for Chris Pratt, died in May and his cause of death has been ruled an accident due to heart issues and alcohol abuse.

Roughly three months after his passing, the cause of death for Chris Pratt's stunt double Tony McFarr has been revealed. TMZ reports that McFarr's death was accidental, and that he died from a heart problem which was possibly exacerbated by "acute alcohol poisoning from prolonged heavy drinking."

The outlet obtained new documents from the Orange County Medical Examiner in Florida, who has officially declared McFarr's death to be "the result of an irregular heartbeat" due to a heart valve issue. The medical examiner also noted contributing factors to include alcohol poisoning and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a common lung disease that causes breathing problems due to restricted airflow.

According to the autopsy documents, McFarr — who was only 47 at the time of his death — had a history of binge alcohol abuse, with the medical examiner finding a blood alcohol concentration of 0.29 percent. TMZ noted, for reference, that the legal BAC limit is .08 for driving in most states.

Lastly, the medical examiner noted that McFarr's body was found dead in his home and was already decomposing, implying that he'd been dead for some time before he was discovered.

Back in May, Pratt was one of the first to share the sad news of McFarr's death. "Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double," Pratt wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories thread, along with some photos of himself and McFarr on the set of films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World. "We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I'll never forget his toughness."

Pratt went on to recall an instance when how McFarr got injured while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. According to the actor, McFarr returned the following day. "He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and a professional," Prat wrote, then concluding his memorial, "He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter."