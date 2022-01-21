John Mayer Helped Make Sure Bob Saget’s Body Returned Home for Funeral

John Mayer helped deliver his late friend Bob Saget’s body back to California for his funeral by paying for a private jet to fly the body back to the comedian’s home, E! News reports. On top of Mayer’s already major contribution, he and Saget’s other friend, comedian Jeff Ross, made the trip to LAX Airport to pick up Saget’s car. On the drive home, the two stars chose to honor their friend’s life by remembering him in an Instagram live video.

“I really loved the guy,” Mayer said. “He was a comic before he was anything else. You know, I’ve heard from a thousand comics in the last couple days and he loved making people happy. It didn’t matter who you were. It didn’t matter your stature, your status. Bob was a rock star without an assistant. Bob was a single dad for a long time. He raised three amazing, amazing people and he somehow took his TV family and also made them his real family, which is unheard of.”

He continued: “I’ve just never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love individually and completely to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life.”

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9. The Full House alum had just finished performing a stand-up show. According to an autopsy report, no drugs were present and foul play isn’t suspected. He was 65 years old.

Mayer was one of Saget’s pallbearers, holding the casket alongside John Stamos, Dave Coulier and others. Mayer also wrote a touching message on Instagram, sharing a few photos showing some of their moments together. “I’ve met many people in my life, but when Bob crossed my path, I just held onto him, and I wasn’t letting go. I just knew he was the realest thing,” Mayer captioned the post. “I would like you to know that the man you hope was as lovely as you think was way beyond what you can ever imagine. He was impossibly kind. And generous. And loving. And I have more to say so please let me do like one more of these, okay? It’s just the way it’s gonna be.”

“I love you, Bob. I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I’m taking you with me forever,” he continued.