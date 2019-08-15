John Mayer Granted Restraining Order Against Stalker After Receiving Death Threats

John Mayer has been granted a temporary restraining order against a fan who reportedly began exhibiting concerning behavior against the singer and his team, including sending death threats.

Court documents obtained by The Blast and E! News show that a man reportedly began harassing the singer in March of this year, first harassing and stalking him before the situation escalated. Via social media, the man has made violent threats to Mayer and his team, even referencing murderers like Ted Bundy and Mark David Chapman, the latter of whom killed John Lennon.

Messages Mayer received reportedly include “You step from me again and I will kill you,” “All ya had to do was be my pal” and “I’ve put many a Jew in the hospital”

The man also showed up to Mayer’s concert in North Carolina on June 28, but security spotted him and prevented him from entering the venue. Mayer stated in the documents that the messages “have put me in fear for myself and caused me substantial emotional distress” and that the man’s “statements and behavior indicate an unhealthy obsession with me.”

The restraining order states that the man must stay 100 feet away from Mayer and his home and a court hearing on Aug. 27 will decide whether the order should be made permanent.

The musician is currently traveling the country on his summer tour, the next show of which takes places on Thursday, Aug. 15 in Chicago. During a recent show in Columbus, Ohio, he took a departure from his usual evening and invited a couple on stage to help them with a gender reveal after spotting their sign in the crowd.

“Yes I will,” he said emphatically after seeing the poster. “This is a new one. Points for originality!”

The couple, Ben and Margo, gave Mayer an envelope containing their unborn child’s gender, which he opened and read.

“You have bestowed upon me this great responsibility,” he told them. “So I’d like to sing it to you.”

He then began singing the bridge to his song “Daughters,” which features the lyrics, “Boys, you can break / you’ll find out how much they can take / boys will be strong / and boys soldier on.”

“It’s a boy,” he happily sang after finishing the line to cheers from the crowd.

