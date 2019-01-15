John Legend’s Son Miles Wearing a Tux Is His Mini-Me in New Photos From Chrissy Teigen

John Legend celebrated his 40th birthday in December, but his wife, Chrissy Teigen, threw him a James Bond-themed bash to fully mark the occasion on Saturday night.

Before the party, the Cravings author had to get her family dressed, including her and Legend’s kids, daughter Luna and son Miles. For Miles’ outfit, Teigen was set on a tux, but needed her Twitter followers’ help to decided whether she should outfit her son in a white jacket or a black one, using a poll to pick an option.

Along with her poll, the 33-year-old shared photos of baby Miles in each option, with the infant looking exactly like his famous dad in each shot, something Teigen noted in her tweet.

okay guys. throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one! pic.twitter.com/ElQvfi5QEA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2019

Legend eventually revealed which tux his wife had decided on for Miles when he shared a family photo from the bash taken on an elaborate casino set-up.

Teigen, Legend, their daughter Luna and baby Miles, dressed in the white tuxedo, as well as Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck, all posed together, with Legend sharing a sentimental caption about the party.

“Saturday night, my amazing wife threw me the most incredible 40th birthday party I could imagine!” he wrote. “So good to be surrounded by family and loved ones. I had the time of my life. I’m so grateful. And the photo booth? The greatest of all time (in the Instagram era, that’s like 90 percentof party planning, right?).”

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West were also on hand for the bash, with Kardashian sharing her own shot from the photobooth on social media.

Casino Royale! Happy Birthday John!!!! pic.twitter.com/vviB3BUCb7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 13, 2019

The day after the party, Teigen attended Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, something she seemed to regret based on this tweet.

She ended the evening with a clip of herself in her afterparty ensemble, joking that she had planned too many social activities for herself in too short a timespan.

why oh why god did I agree to the people or critics choice whatever it is the night after John’s party this was a big mistake huge yes this is a fancy problem — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2019

quick change, one more event please lord take me im not built for life off my couch corner pic.twitter.com/M5sbx29j5g — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 14, 2019

