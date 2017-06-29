John Legend Got A Completely Naked Chrissy Teigen For Father’s Day

John Legend is one lucky father and husband! The singer received a very pleasant surprise for Father's Day on Sunday – his wife. Chrissy Teigen secretly flew out to Boston to see the "All of Me" singer on his special day.

Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston :) gift level 10/10 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

"Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston :) gift level 10/10," she captioned a naked photo of herself sitting in a hotel bed holding a chocolate cake with the words, "Happy Father's Day," on it.

In addition to her surprise visit, the cookbook author also penned a sweet note to Legend on his second Father's Day.

"I took this photo right after John won his Tony a couple weeks ago," she wrote. "In all our time together (11ish years!!?!?) I cannot believe how much he has grown as a man and a husband. To see him go from big goals to big ideas to big wins and the love of so many makes me so so happy.

"10 years ago, I didn't think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father. I don't know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful. I love you so much, John. Happy Father's Day."

Up Next: Chrissy Teigen Comes Very Close To Suffering Major Wardrobe Malfunction

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 31, and her daughter Luna, 13 months, have been traveling with Legend, 38, on his Darkness and Light tour this summer.

Unfortunately, the family was not able to celebrate Father's Day together this year, but Teigen's surprise probably made the Grammy Winner feel very loved.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter