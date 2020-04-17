Disney Family Singalong: Fans Praise Musical Special Amid Coronavirus Fears

By Christian Long

The TV landscape has started to look a little barren since concerns about coronavirus prompted widespread production shutdowns in an attempt to help contain the pandemic. As a result, networks have started to get creative with their primetime lineups, which was the case with ABC Thursday night when they aired the star-studded Disney Family Singalong.

The hour-long special featured some of the most memorable songs from the studio's best-loved animated features, as sung by stars, composers and musicians. All from the comfort of their homes. Given that ABC, like all networks, is looking for alternatives to fill the gaping holes in the upcoming fall schedule, the overwhelmingly positive reactions to the singalong indicates that there might be more to come in the future.

Along with the general family-friendly escapism that The Disney Family Singalong afforded those households that tuned in, celebrity cameos ranging from Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban and even Beyonce helped raise spirits in a time of social distancing and self-isolation.

The best part, all the songs from films ranging from Moana, Frozen, High School Musical, The Little Mermaid just to name a few, included the lyrics right there on the screen to make it easy for everyone to follow along. Even if some took issue with the bouncing ball. Here's a look at some of the most enthusiastic reactions to Thursday's Disney Family Singalong.

Among the special's numerous highlights, things got started with a vocal warmup from renowned voice actor Kristen Chenowith. 

Some of the songs featured included a mini-reunion for High School Musical's "We're All In This Together", along with other classics like "Zombies", "Friend Like Me" and quite a few more. 

Other highlights included "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" by Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé, "Be Our Guest" by Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough and Christina Aguilera's rendition of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

The special also had a charitable endeavor, including a PSA to raise awareness of Feeding America, an organization that has proved crucial in helping families hurting during the coronavirus pandemic.

"If there's something that we've all learned in the past few weeks, it's to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said. "We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone's home in a way that only the magic of Disney can."

0comments

For those that missed The Disney Family Singalong when it aired, it will be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, April 17. 

Start the Conversation

of