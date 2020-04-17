Disney Family Singalong: Fans Praise Musical Special Amid Coronavirus Fears

The TV landscape has started to look a little barren since concerns about coronavirus prompted widespread production shutdowns in an attempt to help contain the pandemic. As a result, networks have started to get creative with their primetime lineups, which was the case with ABC Thursday night when they aired the star-studded Disney Family Singalong.

The hour-long special featured some of the most memorable songs from the studio's best-loved animated features, as sung by stars, composers and musicians. All from the comfort of their homes. Given that ABC, like all networks, is looking for alternatives to fill the gaping holes in the upcoming fall schedule, the overwhelmingly positive reactions to the singalong indicates that there might be more to come in the future.

Along with the general family-friendly escapism that The Disney Family Singalong afforded those households that tuned in, celebrity cameos ranging from Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban and even Beyonce helped raise spirits in a time of social distancing and self-isolation.

The best part, all the songs from films ranging from Moana, Frozen, High School Musical, The Little Mermaid just to name a few, included the lyrics right there on the screen to make it easy for everyone to follow along. Even if some took issue with the bouncing ball. Here's a look at some of the most enthusiastic reactions to Thursday's Disney Family Singalong.