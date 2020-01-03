John Cusack Tweets About Donald Trump and Iran, Social Media Chimes in Immediately

John Cusack’s condemnation of the killing of Iranian commander Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani has stirred up plenty of strong opinions on Twitter as Iran’s supreme leader has called for retaliation on the United States. Suleimani, who led the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, was killed in an American drone strike in Baghdad Friday, leading many to call the strike an act of war.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, officially issued a statement not long after Suleimani was confirmed dead declaring three days of national mourning and calling for “forceful revenge” against the U.S.

“His departure to God does not end his path or his mission, but a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood of the other martyrs last night on their hands,” the supreme leader said in a statement, as per The New York Times.

Such dire circumstances led the High Fidelity actor to weigh in on social media.

Trolls bots and morons – think an act of war – is

“Sympathizing with a terror regime “

No it’s just more war — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 3, 2020

Would be like Mattis Cheny and cia head -all in one –@K8brannen: What would the US do if Iran assassinated an American four-star general?” — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 3, 2020

Cusack’s messages were met with plenty of support from many of his followers who felt the same way.

It is more hate than the only thing it will generate is suffering, death and more and more hate. War is not the answer. — Lourdes Martinez Cubes (@LouCubes) January 3, 2020

Sir, you are my idol.🙏🙏 — Rohit Vidya (@rohitpa57114823) January 3, 2020

Others criticized Cusack for weighing in on world events as an actor.

“Oh like you understand these events. Let see you have acted all your life (sic),” one Twitter user responded. “Never once joined the military in any capacity. Played in tough guys rolls, but really never been in that real life roll. Yea stick to your job, leave these issues to people who are qualified to do so (sic).”

Another chimed in, “Your just an Actor! Nobody cares what the Hell you think! Stick to your bad acting!! (sic) “

Even these comments came under fire, however, from people who thought Cusack had just as much right to share his thoughts on international affairs as anyone, regardless of profession. “Hey what do you do for a living that makes it ok for you to share your opinion on things?” one Twitter user asked.

