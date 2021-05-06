John Crist Accuser Claims He Sent Highly Inappropriate Video to Her, Twitter Reacts

Comedian John Crist has been accused of sexual misconduct in a report published Wednesday by Charisma News in which five women came forward with claims about the Christian comedian. After the report was published, another woman took to Twitter to share that the Christian comedian she had previously accused of sending her inappropriate videos was Crist.

“I’m not going to mention names buttt there is this Christian comedian who is really exploding lately, and it’s hard for me to watch him because 2 years ago he was snapping me videos of him masturbating,” a woman named Kelsey had written in May. “sooo.. yeah… it’s weird seeing my grandma share his videos.”

On Wednesday, she retweeted her original tweet and added, “Yuppp. I was talking about John Crist.” Kelsey also shared two additional tweets about how “no one” believed her at the time when she initially shared her alleged experience.

John Crist used to send me random snapchat videos of himself masturbating all the time and no one believed me because he was a “Christian comedian” . Sounds about right now, huh? — Kelsey🌻 (@kelsey_booo_) November 7, 2019

And here again in 2017. I deleted this because someone told me “if you aren’t brave enough to say his name, it’s probably not true”. pic.twitter.com/x7Mc4B6K3j — Kelsey🌻 (@kelsey_booo_) November 7, 2019

After Kelsey shared her tweets, many users commented to support her.

“I believe you and support you,” one wrote. Another message read, “I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

“I’m so sorry this happened to you. I believe you,” added a third user. A fourth wrote, “Thanks for speaking up, sis. I believe you. Can I pray for you?”

The Charisma News report alleges that “Crist has exploited his Christian reputation and platform to harass, manipulate and exploit young women over the last seven years. The allegations include, but are not limited to, individually sexting multiple women during the same time period, initiating sexual relationships with married women and women in committed relationships, offering show tickets in exchange for sexual favors and repeatedly calling these women late at night while drunk.”

Crist released a statement to Charisma News in which he wrote that “Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them.”

“While I am not guilty of everything I’ve been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this — I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly. My behavior has been destructive and sinful,” he continued. “I’ve sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process. I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness.”

The comedian added that he has sought and received treatment for “my sexual sin and addiction struggles” in recent years and canceled the remainder of his tour dates for 2019 to “devote all my time and energy on getting healthy spiritually, mentally and physically.”

“I don’t blame anyone but myself. I’m responsible for my actions and I’ve repented and am taking full ownership,” he continued. “I realize it will be difficult for some people to ever forgive me, and I accept that as a result of my bad decisions and actions.”

