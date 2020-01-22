John Cleese Speaks out After Terry Jones, Co-Founder of Monty Python, Dies at 77

John Cleese is praising the talent and “endless enthusiasm” of Monty Python co-star and founder Terry Jones after the legendary director passed away Tuesday at 77 following a years-long battle with frontotemporal dementia. Soon after the sad news of Jones’ passing broke, Cleese took to Twitter to reveal the “greatest gift” his late colleague had given was his work directing Life of Brian.

Just heard about Terry J It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away… Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of ‘Life of Brian’. Perfection Two down, four to go — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 22, 2020

Jones’ family released a statement announcing his death to Metro Tuesday, revealing he had passed with wife Anna Soderstrom by his side.

“We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones,” the statement from his family began. “Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

“Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London,” the family continued. “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

His work with Monty Python, as well as his books, films, television work and poems will live on as “a fitting legacy to a true polymath,” the family noted.

“We, his wife Anna, children Bill, Sally, Siri and extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful medical professionals and carers for making the past few years not only bearable but often joyful,” they ended the statement. “We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely. We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive time and give thanks that we lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words ‘Lovingly frosted with glucose.’”

