Joey Morgan, ‘Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse’ Star, Dead at 28

Actor Joey Morgan, best known for his role in Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, has died at the age of 28. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan passed away on Sunday morning, though no cause of death has yet been shared. A representative for the Chicago-born actor revealed the tragic news later that day.

“Joey Morgan passed away early Sunday morning,” read the statement. “It was a shock and devastated all of us who loved him. He will be dearly missed. We hope everyone understands how painful this is for his loved ones and can respect boundaries and allow them to grieve in private.” His role in Scouts Guide — which co-starred Tye Sheridan and Logan Miller — was Morgan’s most notable film performance, though he also appeared in other critically acclaimed indie movies such as Flower with Zoey Deutch, Kathryn Hahn, Tim Heidecker, Adam Scott and Dylan Gelula. Other films Morgan starred in include Camp Manna, Compadres, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and Max Reload and the Nether Blasters. Morgan also had roles in a handful of beloved TV series, like Angie Tribeca, Chicago Med, and Critters: A New Binge.

Many of the people who Morgan worked with have come forward to mourn his passing, with Scouts Guide director Christopher Landon tweeting, “Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts. He was quiet, funny, intelligent and thoughtful.” Landon added, “And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him.”

Miller also memorialized Morgan, posting a series of photos of his “dear friend” on Instagram and writing a caption to pay tribute to the fallen star. “The world has lost a great human,” Miller began. “I was told that my dear friend Joey Morgan has passed away. Joey was kind, giving, hilarious, extremely talented and full of love and life. We had nothing but fun together.”

“Didn’t matter where we were in the world we would always catch-up and keep each other company through the formative years of us breaking into our industry,” Miller continued. “Sometimes we wouldn’t see each other for years and once we reunited it was like only a couple days had passed. I am so grateful for the time we got to spend together and I’m sorry we didn’t have more time. I miss you. I love you! And I’ll see you later duder.”