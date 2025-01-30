Joey King Suffers Face Burns After Cooking Disaster

Joey King is recovering after a grisly kitchen accident. The A Family Affair star, 25, revealed she had suffered numerous facial burns due to a hot oil splatter in a Tuesday, Jan. 28 Instagram Story, sharing photos of the lesions on her chin and neck.

In one photo, King holds up a peace sign with her fingers and makes a kissy face as she shows off the healing burns, which are covered in ointment. “I burned myself a few days ago by throwing shallots into a pan of hot oil,” she wrote on the Story, jokingly adding, “I called my mom to tell her and she says, ‘See that’s why I hate cooking.’”

King, on the other hand, is a whiz in the kitchen, gushing during a 2022 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show about her love of cooking. “My boyfriend is an amazing cook,” she told host Drew Barrymore of her now-husband Steven Piet, whom she married in 2023. “He really got me into cooking and then once I started I just could not stop.” She added, “Cooking’s the best. It’s fun, it’s therapeutic, I like the amount of time it takes. I also like cooking because I like to eat.”

The Kissing Booth actress also revealed during her appearance on the daytime show that she’s no stranger to bizarre health troubles, having developed a blood disorder while filming the 2013 horror movie The Conjuring that resolved itself after she wrapped the film and went home.

Joey King at the 2024 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future at Chateau Marmont on October 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

“It was pretty intense. Some weird things happened on the set, along with the movie being scary. It’s true, I developed this bizarre, rare, out-of-nowhere blood disorder, and basically my body, like all the red platelets from my body were like drained. They were just gone,” she explained.

With a “high risk of internal bleeding,” King said she was “potentially gonna need a blood transfusion,” which meant she had to check in every day at the hospital. “Then, all of a sudden I got home and I’ve never had a problem with my blood since,” she recounted, adding that when she thinks about the story, “I just shudder a little bit.”