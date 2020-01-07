Patricia Arquette Accidentally Struck ‘The Act’ Co-Star Joey King in the Head With Her Golden Globe

Joey King fell victim to one of the unforeseen hazards of awards season. The actress, who co-starred with Patricia Arquette in the Hulu true-crime series The Act, was, unfortunately, hit in the head by Arquette’s Golden Globe award last night. Despite the mishap, King was in more than good spirits about the ordeal, even tweeting about the life-long “bragging rights” she earned as a result.

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C — Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

Along with the tweet, King also added two photos of her forehead injury, one from the scene of the Golden Globes, and another (presumably) from the next morning.

Arquette won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in The Act and used her acceptance speech to address the multitude of international crises, including the escalated tensions between the U.S. and Iran and Australia’s massive wildfires.

“I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this but also I know tonight, January 5th, 2020, we’re not going to look back on this night in the history books,” Arquette said from the stage. “We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America. A president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs including cultural sites young people risking their lives traveling across the world, people not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids’ heads. And the continent of Australia is on fire.”

Arquette then called on the audience to help make “a better world for our kids and their kids. We have to vote in 2020. And we have to get, beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020.”

The Act premiered on Hulu in March, and the first season chronicled the real-life case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who spent her life confined to a wheelchair believing she had cancer, only to eventually realize that her illness was fabricated by her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. After making the discovery, she plots to have her mother murdered.

King was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Film for her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, though she lost to Michelle Williams for her role in Fosse/Verdon.

The Act is available to stream now on Hulu.