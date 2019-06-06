Joey Fatone Files for Divorce From Estranged Wife

Joey Fatone is officially going his own way from estranged wife Kelly Baldwin. The *NSYNC singer filed for divorce from Baldwin in Orange County, Florida, on May 13, Us Weekly reports.

The couple has reportedly been separated for the last few years; Fatone has been dating Isabel Araujo in the midst of the separation and divorce since October 2014.

Fatone told Us Weekly at the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday he was going through a divorce. “I was, at one point, married, and now I am separated, going through a divorce,” he said.

Fatone and Araujo attended Sunday’s Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards together.

Fatone, 42, and Baldwin married in 2004 and share two children together: 18-year-old Briahna and 9-year-old Kloey. The musician and screenwriter were the subjects of divorce rumors in August 2013, but Fatone brushed them off at the time.

“We’re still married … kids are great,” he said at the time. “I’m deeply upset about [the rumors]. We’re fine.”

While pregnant with Kloey, Baldwin faced serious health complications, which Fatone said motivated him to take time off work to spend with his family. “I was like, ‘I am not doing s—.’ I decided, ‘I’m not working. I’m just going to stay home, be with my wife and wait until the baby is delivered,’” Fatone told Popeater in May 2010. “I wanted to make sure everything was OK.”

The Masked Singer star told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that Kloey’s autism diagnosis “tested” them as parents.

“It has tested us a lot,” he said. “She’s on the spectrum of autism and there are all different types, so everyone handles their child differently, but we handle it as we go, like most parents.”

“The things that I was able to simply explain or express to Briahna when she was young, I have to kind of take a different approach with Kloey, for her to understand,” he added.

Four of the five members of *NSYNC reunited in April to join Ariana Grande at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass performed their hit song “Tearin’ Up My Heart” with Grande during her headlining set. The performance was sans Justin Timberlake, as he wrapped up his Man of the Woods tour in Connecticut the previous evening.