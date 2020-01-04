Joel Madden Responds to Brother Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz’s Baby News

Joel Madden is officially excited to be an uncle. The musician is twin brothers to Benji Madden, who just made a surprise announcement earlier today that he and his wife, actress Cameron Diaz, had welcomed a new baby girl into the world. In welcoming the news, Joel Madden responded to the arrival of his newborn niece, Maddix, with a string of heart emojis, as noticed by Us Weekly.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” read the initial post from Benji Madden. “She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD. From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

Both of the new parents opted to disable the comments on their respective posts out of respect for their new daughter’s privacy.

The Madden brothers are both founding members of the rock band Good Charlotte, with Joel handling lead vocals, and Benji on lead guitar. The pair also collaborate on another project, the aptly named pop-rock outfit The Madden Brothers.

Both Diaz and her husband, Benji, had been hoping to become parents for some time, according to an anonymous source who said “Cameron really wanted to be a mom,” and that the couple was “hoping they would be blessed with a baby.”

While it’s unclear if the couple had the baby using a surrogate or more traditional means is unclear at this point, as there had been previous reports that Diaz was struggling with IVF back in 2018. The last public appearance the Charlie’s Angels star has made since May, when she was spotted at the EEEEEAtscon food festival in Santa Monica, California. That means she would’ve only been a month pregnant at the time.

Diaz started dating Benji madden back in the summer of 2014 and were “unofficially engaged” by Christmas that same year. They were married by January of 2015. Benji’s brother, Joel, is married to reality star-turned-actress Nicole Richie, who was the one to introduce Diaz to her brother-in-law.

Even though the couple has kept a low profile in recent months, fans were nonetheless shell-shocked by the sudden announcement.