Joe Rogan Announces Move From Los Angeles to Texas Following $100 Million Deal: 'There Are Too Many People Here'

Joe Rogan is officially moving from Los Angeles, California, to Texas, he announced on his podcast. The comedian has been considering and hinting at the move for months now, and now he is following through. Between the coronavirus pandemic and the flexibility afforded him by his new licensing deal, he has apparently decided that now is the time to make his move.

"I'm going to go to Texas," Rogan declared on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. "I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere where it's easy to travel to both places and somewhere where you have a little bit more freedom. Also, I think that where we live right here in Los Angeles is overcrowded. I think most of the time it’s not a problem. But I think it’s exposing the fact that it’s a real issue when you look at the number of people that are catching [COVID-19] because of this overpopulation issue."

"When you look at the traffic, you look at the economic despair, when you look at the homelessness problem that has accelerated radically over the last decade, I think there are too many people here," Rogan went on.

The announcement comes about two months after Rogan landed a $100 million licensing deal with Spotify, according to a report by Market Watch. The comedian himself reportedly makes about $30 million per year from his podcast alone. Still, that could change in Texas, where Rogan will not have as many famous neighbors to drop in on his home recording studio several times per week. He himself cited this as a reason against moving out of L.A. several months ago.

"If California continues to be this restrictive, I don't know if this is a good place to live," he said at the time. "I might jet. I'm not kidding. I'm not kidding, this is silly. I don’t need to be here."

Rogan has not given fans any details about when his big move might happen and where in Texas he might end up. However, chances are good that he will be close to the city of Austin, where his company Onnit is based. Rogan began as a professional sponsor of Onnit — a company that makes health supplements, exercise equipment, exercise programs and apparel, in addition to having a physical gym facility in Austin. Now, Rogan is a shareholder in the company, and has helped tie it to the worlds of the UFC and MMA.