Joe Pantoliano, 'Sopranos' and 'Bad Boys' Star, Shares Injury Photos After Being Hit By Car

After being hit by a car during a walk with his family in Connecticut on Friday evening, a representative for actor, Joe Pantoliano is sharing a photo of the actor's injuries to his official social of being home and recovering. The Sopranos and Bad Boys star's wife, Nancy, previously told TMZ that Pantoliano was on a walk with family in their neighborhood when a Porsche skid across the road, hitting him after it was T-boned by another car. The crash reportedly pushed the 68-year-old into a wooden fence, leaving him with a gash to his head, along with injuries to his legs and shoulders.

In a photo shared late Friday night to his official Instagram, reps posted a snapshot of the actor all smiles with a gash on his head, covered in stitches. "Joey is home recovering. He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma," the caption read alongside two photos. "He is going to be dark on social media for a couple days while recovering. Thank you for all the well wishes and positive vibes. Keep them coming! We'll be reading them to him to help him get better!"

Fans took to the comments section of Pantoliano's photos, chiming in with well wishes, as others expressed for the father-of-six to have a speedy recovery. "Feel better quick," wrote Sons of Anarchy alum, David LaBrava, while a fan wrote, "Sending my love to you brother. Get well soon. Love you." The sentiment was echoed by several more, including another who wrote, "Sending prayers your way, Joey! Rest up. Ready to see you back on your feet checking in with everybody through Instagram Live!"

News broke Friday evening when the actor's agent told TMZ about the scary accident. "He received stitches and is being monitored for a concussion and head trauma and is now home," his agent, Barry McPherson, said. "He is grateful for the concern and thoughts from his fans."

As an esteemed and revered actor of both the stage and screen, Pantoliano is best known for his role as Ralph Cifaretto on Seasons 3 and 4 of HBO's acclaimed crime drama, The Sopranos. Ralph was a huge thorn in the side of crime boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). Even after his character, a skeevy, conniving gangster, was killed off partway through Season 4, he appeared throughout the rest of the season with his presence looming throughout the remainder of the show's run over the course of 6 seasons.

Pantoliano most reprised his role as Capt. Howard for Bad Boys For Life, which opened in theaters back this past January. The fan-favorite character returned to put up with the usual bullet-ridden high-jinks of stars, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.