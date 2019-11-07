‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star David Labrava Remembers Son Tycho 18 Months After Teen’s Death

In May 2018, Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. star David Labrava shared the heartbreaking news that his 16-year-old son died of suicide. His son, Tycho, had been battling depression at the time. Labrava marked the 18-month anniversary of that tragedy with a remembrance for his son on Instagram.

He posted three photos that featured him and his son, and friends and fans rallied with support in the comments.

“Much love to you, brother!!, ” wrote Antonio Jaramillo, who plays Michael ‘Riz’ Ariza on the Sons spinoff Mayans M.C.

Another Mayans actor, Frankie Loyal who plays Hank Lozo, commented, “Much love my brother!”

“I remember when you posted this. My heart broke for you. I’m so sorry,” one fan commented.

“Prayers for you all, especially more so on days like today,” another said.

“I can not even imagine how you feel. Sending you love and light always,” a third fan wrote.

When Tycho passed, Labrava shared some thoughts about his son on social media.

“Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this. This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old,” he wrote at the time. “He suffered from a depression we couldn’t see because he was a happy young kid,” he continued. “Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them. I am broken.”

A GoFundMe page was also created shortly after Tycho’s death.

“Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend. He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh,” the page read.

“Never FORGET: Always be kind and have compassion for others. Never spread rumors and learn to communicate with each other,” the page continued. “Please join us in our fight to raise awareness of the signs of depression! We need to honor our friends because we never know what’s hiding behind someone’s smile.”

Labrava starred in Sons of Anarchy for all seven of its seasons. He is currently reprising his same role of Happy Lowman on Mayans, which is in its second season.