Joe Jonas Is Single Again as New Romance Fizzles Out

Joe Jonas appears to be single again, as his new romance with model Stormi Bree seems to have fizzled out. PEOPLE has confirmed that Jonas and Bree (born Stormi Henley) are no longer in a relationship.

The pair were first said to be romantically linked back in January when they were spotted on a trip to Aspen, Colorado together. This came after they'd spent New Year's Day with some friends. The following month, Jonas and Bree were reportedly together in Australia, while Jonas was visiting the country for a concert tour with his brothers in their band, The Jonas Brothers. At one point they were spotted kissing.

PEOPLE noted that Jonas and Bree never posted each other on social media, but they did each post clips and photos from a boat trip on the same day.

Jonan's relationship with Bree was his first after splitting from ex-wife Sophie Turner, with Jonas filing for divorce on Sept. 5. Turner and Jonas first began dating in 2016, later getting engaged in 2017. They married in 2019 and share two children.

Since the split, things have been a bit of a roller coaster for Turner and Jonas. At one point, Turner claimed that Jonas "wrongfully retained" their two children and was keeping them from her. In response, one of Jonas' representatives spoke out, refuting the allegations and explaining, "The children were not abducted. After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother."

Ultimately, Jonas and Turner were able to come to an agreement and after spending a few days in mediation, they came to "an amicable resolution on all issues between them," per legal documents viewed by In Touch. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the pair later said in a joint statement. "We look forward to being great coparents."