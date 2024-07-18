Joe Jonas Announces New Album, Says It Was a Form of Therapy a Year After Sophie Turner Divorce

Joe Jonas officially announced his new album, Music For People Who Believe in Love with a teaser on Instagram on Wednesday. The singer-songwriter spoke about the project a bit more with reporters from TMZ that same afternoon, saying that this record is incredibly personal to him. He said that working on it was "very therapeutic" for him.

Music For People Who Believe in Love is Jonas' first solo album since 2011 when he released Fastlife, and it comes in the wake of his divorce from actress Sophie Turner. It will be available on Oct. 18, with pre-orders now available. It will include the new single "Work It Out" which drops on Friday, though Jonas has already shared some snippets of that track on social media. Fans have already surmised that the song has to do with Jonas' divorce, which has been very contentious in the public eye.

"I am thrilled to share my new solo album with you – Music For People Who Believe In Love," Jonas said in a statement published by Variety. "This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird's-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me. This album is a reflection and celebration of life. I hope it brings you as much joy as it brought me creating it. Please enjoy!"

Jonas began dating Game of Thrones star Turner in 2016, and the two got married in the spring of 2019. They have two daughters together – 4-year-old Willa and 2-year-old Delphine. In 2023, Jonas and Turner agreed to move their primary residence to England, but they had hardly settled there when Jonas needed to return to the U.S. in August for The Jonas Brothers' tour. Since Turner was filming a BBC drama at the time, they agreed that their daughters would travel with Jonas for a few weeks until Turner's job was finished. While they were away, Jonas filed for divorce in the U.S., but their recent move made things complicated.

According to a report by PEOPLE, Turner first heard about the divorce filing in the press, and she had not been contacted by Jonas directly. She flew to the U.S. for a custody battle that had both her and her daughters stranded in New York City for a few weeks. In a tell-all interview with British Vogue back in May, Turner revealed that she stayed in the home of Jonas' ex Taylor Swift during this time. Jonas and Turner now have a joint custody arrangement, meaning their daughters must fly back and forth across the Atlantic regularly to be with both parents.

The divorce is still onging and it's not clear what the final arrangements will look like. Fans will be able to hear Jonas' musings on the topic when Music For People Who Believe in Love drops on Oct. 18.