Joe Jonas Offers an Apology to Diplo After Claims He Ruined Surprise Wedding to Sophie Turner

If there was every any animosity between Joe Jonas and Diplo, it has now been squashed, the DJ says.

Diplo was one of the few people in attendance when Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner eloped last month in Las Vegas. While the ceremony was supposed to remain secret, Diplo streamed the whole thing on Instagram Live. In an interview last week, Jonas joked that Diplo had “ruined” the wedding, and now both parties are clarifying that this was never a serious complaint.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jonas appeared on the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp last week, speaking about music and married life. He chided Diplo for posting the wedding on Instagram, blowing their secret for all the world to see.

“I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old,” Jonas joked on the U.K.-based radio show. “He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed [the wedding] with dog face filters.”

The story got muddled in the media, framed as if Jonas were really angry with Diplo, when in fact it seemed like he was just poking fun at a friend. On Monday, Diplo appeared on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, saying that he and Jonas had settled the matter between them.

“I was talking to Joe today. There was a story that came out that he was, like, mad about me. He called me today to apologize,” the 40-year-old producer said. “Guess I’m ruining it now because I was going to continue to have beef with him. Pay attention to me and Jonas’ beef because I’m coming for him.”

Diplo confessed that, at the time, he was not entirely sure Jonas and Turner were getting married for real. The DJ had never been told to put his phone down or that there was something secret going on.

“I didn’t know it was a serious wedding. I didn’t even know what was going on,” he said. “I was hanging out with him after the Billboard [Music] Awards. I was hanging out with him and just was like, ‘This is crazy. Let me record this.’ And there was mad people with cameras! I didn’t know I was, like, the only person recording this thing.”

Even on Capital Breakfast, Jonas made it clear that he and Turner were not upset with Diplo. The singer said that the ceremony worked out as they had wanted, and Diplo’s Instagram Story was the perfect place for the world to learn they were wed.

“We just laughed, we loved it,” Jonas said. “We thought it was ridiculous. And I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he’s like, ‘Going to hit this wedding real quick,’ [in his Instagram Story].”

Jonas and Turner are reportedly planning to have a more formal wedding in the future, perhaps later this summer, but no date has been set yet.