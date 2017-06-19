Watch: Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo Wasn’t Expecting This Big Change in Newlywed Life

Of all the adjustments to life as a newlywed that Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo has had to make, we imagine she didn’t think shopping would be on the list, but as a member of a huge family, she’s had to make a big change.

In a sneak peek from PEOPLE of Counting On, Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo visit a grocery store in Laredo, Texas, the city where the couple has been settling down since tying the knot last November.

“I think the shopping was probably the hardest thing for me because, like I never even thought of buying one apple at the store,” Jinger admits of the transition from eating with 18 siblings to just eating with one other person.

“I was looking for bags of apples. I’m used to buying [at least] four or five. I knew we wouldn’t eat that many, but still — buying one apple? That’s just weird,” she adds.

Jeremy also brings a large part of his Italian family’s culture to the table, when he convinces Jinger to take home a huge block of cheese.

“I got maybe a little too excited when I saw the fresh mozzarella, and so we got a huge, five-lb. block,” he says. “That’s, like, my Italian blood coming out.”

Jinger’s shopping skills will definitely come in handy when they add to their family!

Photo Credit: Twitter / @postperhour