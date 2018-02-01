Jimmy Kimmel Gets in Car Wreck, No Injuries

Jimmy Kimmel crashed his BMW on Thursday morning, but no one involved was injured, TMZ reports.

Video footage from the scene shows Kimmel’s SUV and the other car, an Audi, crashed in front of the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

The late night host was reportedly trying to cross traffic on the world-famous Sunset Strip, attempting to turn left despite a “right turn only” sign on the intersection.

Witnesses said that the airbags looks to have deployed in both vehicles, but no one appeared to be hurt following the crash. Kimmel was spotted on the scene making phone calls from the sidewalk as the driver of the other car stood next to him.

The front end of Kimmel’s BMW sustained extensive damage from the collision, as did the passenger side of the other driver’s Audi.

For some, the accident marks Kimmel’s second “wreck” of the week; critics called his interview Tuesday with adult film star Stormy Daniels an “absolute trainwreck.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host invited Daniels, who has claimed she had an affair with President Donald Trump years ago, to the show on the same night as Trump’s first State of the Union address.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night, Daniels played coy about her past with President Trump, but told the comedian host that she did not authorize a signed statement under her name denying the affair, which was spread online Tuesday by several media outlets.

When asked if she had any idea where the statement came from, Daniels said, “It came from the internet.”

“I’m also an FBI agent and I’m a man, according to the internet today,” she said, dismissing the statement, which featured a signature of hers that does not match with a past version of her signature.

While many fans enjoyed the awkward interview, some viewers admitted it was brutal to watch.

Daniels confirmed she signed a non-disclosure agreement, making many of Kimmel’s questions unanswerable.

As for Kimmel’s literal wreck on Thursday, the late night host will likely address the accident in an upcoming opening monologue.