See Jim Carrey Take Swipe at Roseanne Barr With Latest Artwork

Jim Carrey is the latest celebrity to take aim at Roseanne Barr following her racist tweet and the subsequent cancellation of her sitcom, ABC’s Roseanne.

The “wall” he intends to build is in our hearts. If you help him, you will wear his mark and your reward will be disgrace. pic.twitter.com/6M3oXJuRKU — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 30, 2018

Carrey took to Twitter to post his latest politically charged artwork, this time a painting of a crazed-looking Barr with a large, yellow T stamped on her forehead, presumably for President Donald Trump.

The actor and comedian captioned the artwork, “The ‘wall’ he intends to build is in our hearts. If you help him, you will wear his mark and your reward will be disgrace.”

Carrey, 56, is known for sharing his political commentary and artwork via social media. Earlier this week, he called Trump a draft-dodging racist.

Barr, on the other hand, has been a Trump supporter, and in the aftermath and backlash of her tweet said that she “feels bad” for the president, adding that “he goes thru this every single day.”

Trump spoke out about the cancellation of Roseanne. In a tweet posted on Wednesday morning, he said, “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr.”

“Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC,” he then added, “Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Barr, 65, has both apologized for and defended her tweet in which she called former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

After her tweet made headlines, she apologized to Jarrett “and to all Americans” — but hours later, after ABC announced it was canceling Roseanne, she took to Twitter to defend her words, saying that she took an Ambien sleeping pill before sending the tweet. She also wrote specifically that her tweet was “not racist” and that she’d speak more about it on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast on Friday.

Carrey is not the only celebrity to speak out about Barr in recent hours. Several of Barr’s former co-stars, like Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman, have also condemned her words, as well as producers like Wanda Sykes and Tom Werner.

Whoopi Goldberg also clapped back at Barr from her co-host position on The View Wednesday morning. In a clip from the show, Goldberg commented on a retweet that Barr shared after Roseanne was canceled.

The retweet in question featured a Photoshopped picture of Goldberg with a “horrific image,” which clearly offended the star.

“This is what I’m gonna say, Roseanne, just because you were caught with your pants down, don’t try to drag other people down with you,” Goldberg chided.

Since the cancellation news, Barr has been dropped by her talent agency, ICM Partners. Reruns of the original series and the revival have been pulled from CMT, TVLand, Paramount Network, Laff and Hulu.