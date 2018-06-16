Jim Carrey Marks Donald Trump’s Birthday With NSFW Picture

Thursday was President Donald Trump’s birthday, and Jim Carrey marked the occasion with another piece of mocking artwork on Twitter.

Carrey posted a black and white line art cartoon on Twitter on Thursday. It depicted a figure that looked like Calvin from Calvin & Hobbes urinating onto a gravestone for the president.

Oh how I urine for this all to be over! pic.twitter.com/uzLULtNPLE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 14, 2018



“Here lies No. 45,” read the tombstone. “Went to hell and took the GOP with him.” It was a complete with an image of the president’s hair on top of the grave.

“Oh how I urine for this all to be over!” read Carrey’s tweet.

Carrey’s drawing was based on a Calvin cartoon seen everywhere from T-shirts to bumper stickers these days. The fictional boy grins maliciously over his shoulder as he aims for whatever item of derision the artist has in mind, often a topical reference or a political group.

The picture is somewhat hasty compared to many of Carrey’s other works. The famous actor is an accomplished visual artist, particularly for his paintings. In the last several years, he has built up a reputation within the fine art community. However, more recently he has been prolific with drawings and cartoons, which he posts on Twitter.

Other posts this week included a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a plus sign beside a picture of President Trump, with an equals sign leading to a bottle of whiskey and a set of car keys. He also posted a drawing of the president smiling as he held a microphone to Un’s mouth, while Un wore a spacecraft costume that read “I starved my people to make this missile.

Let’s Make A Deal: You’ll be a real world leader. I’ll sway the midterm elections. And together we will save the world from the bloodthirsty Canadians. pic.twitter.com/kHa1w3ye03 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 12, 2018



“Let’s Make A Deal: You’ll be a real world leader,” he tweeted. “I’ll sway the midterm elections. And together we will save the world from the bloodthirsty Canadians.”

Perhaps most blunt and disturbing of them all was Carrey’s drawing last week, showing Attorney General Jeff Sessions inside of one of the now-infamous ICE detainment centers. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is reportedly separating children from their parents indefinitely and holding them in warehouses on Sessions’ orders.

“Give us your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…and we will lock their children in cages with tin-foil blankets. And scar them for life! You know: The American Dream!” pic.twitter.com/32624NB7VO — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 7, 2018



“Welcome to ICE’s repurposed Walmart,” read Sessions’ word balloon in Carrey’s drawing. “Truth, decency, humanity and American honor sold at bargain basement prices! All must go!” Sessions was dressed as a retail greeter in the picture.

We sit by as children are slaughtered by the hundreds in their classrooms, taken from their refugee parents and locked in cages. We treat them like animals because we’re worse than animals: we’re Donald Trump’s Americans. If this wickedness goes on our fate will be a cruel one. pic.twitter.com/WdYZPKsN9Q — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 5, 2018



All of Carrey’s posts have gotten a predictable amount of backlash online, though the artist shows no signs of slowing down. He has been consistently posting his work every two days or so in spite of any outcry.