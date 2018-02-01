Jim Carrey Cleared From Lawsuits of Ex Girlfriend’s Death

Comedian Jim Carrey won’t be headed to trial over the apparent suicide of his former girlfriend Cathriona White, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

White died in 2015 of an apparent drug overdose, and both her wife and husband sued the Bruce Almighty actor believing his was responsible for her actions.

In July 2016 it was revealed that White had a note on her person addressed to Carrey when her body was found.

“I’ve spent 3 days now in disbelief that you’re not here,” White wrote. “I can go on brokenhearted and try to put the pieces back. I could, I just don’t have the will this time. I’m sorry you felt I wasn’t there for you. I tried to give you my best part.”

White’s estranged husband Mark Burton filed a wrongful death lawsuit in September 2016, claiming Carrey bought her the illegal drugs that eventually led to her death. Her mother, Brigid Sweetman, filed a separate lawsuit a month later, alleging he had multiple sexually transmitted diseases yet had knowingly had unprotected sex with White.

Carrey fought back against both accusations, countering the accusers with lawsuits of extortion.

“Unfortunately, I made the mistake three years ago of giving in and settling false claims made against me by Mr. Marchino (their attorney), on behalf of Cat, as mounting a public defense is a very costly and painful process,” Carrey told The Wrap back in September. “At the time I felt Cat was being exploited by Marchino… I will not give in a second time to these same fraudulent charges initiated by Cat’s husband in name but not substance Mark Burton, and her estranged mother. Nor am I responsible for what these desperate characters have inadvertently unearthed about the woman I adored. I was clearly blinded by my affection. Regardless, I will hold a place of empathy, and forgiveness for Cat and continue to focus on the many blessings in this life.”

Carrey’s rep confirmed the cases were thrown out back on Jan. 25 but would comment no further.