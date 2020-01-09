Jillian Michaels Slammed for ‘Promoting Unhealthy Eating Habits’ Amid Comments About Lizzo’s Weight

Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels is being slammed for “promoting unhealthy eating habits” and making a career of “profiting off of peoples’ hatred of their bodies” amid the continued outrage surrounding her recent comments about musician Lizzo. On Wednesday, just hours after stirring social media with her statements, the former The Biggest Loser trainer again found herself facing backlash after she attempted to calm the storm of outrage.

“As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity — heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few,” Michaels posted in a tweet. “I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”

The comment, however, only furthered the controversy, with many responding by criticizing Michaels for career and opinions.

“You have a made ‘career’ out of promoting unhealthy eating habits and unrealistic body standards,” responded one person. “The show you were on literally caused harm to not only the contestants, but the people watching thinking that crash dieting and exercising for hours a day was ‘tough love.’”

“Your comments were extremely rude & uncalled for,” commented another. “You’ve made your living profiting off of peoples’ hatred of their bodies, so it’s not surprising you’d want to tear Lizzo down. I’m glad I’m not your daughter/niece/etc. I can’t imagine how screwed up my view of myself would be.”

“She says ‘i would never wish these on anyone’ after predicting lizzo will become diabetic purely based on the way she looks,” tweeted a third. “i get that youve been chasing clout since the biggest loser got canceled but im sure there are better ways.”

“Okay…..says the woman who literally made a living berating people to Lose weight on national TV…..” added another.

A personal trainer, businesswoman, author, and TV personality, Michaels is best known for her appearance on The Biggest Loser, a competition reality series that saw contestants competing to shed pounds and get in shape in the hopes of winning a cash prize. During her time on the series, Michaels was known for her tough demeanor. The show itself also faced criticism from former contestants.

Michaels parted ways with The Biggest Loser in 2014 and is not slated to return for the upcoming reboot, which is set to air on USA Network sometime this year.