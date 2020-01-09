Jillian Michaels Instagram Fans Not Down With Her Latest Post Amid Lizzo Controversy

Jillian Michaels is defending her comments regarding Lizzo‘s weight, and it is not going over well with her Instagram followers. After being slammed for being fatphobic and for body shaming the “Truth Hurts” singer’s physique, stating that the singer’s body shouldn’t be “celebrated,” Michaels released a statement on both Twitter and Instagram seemingly defending her own comments, sparking a new wave of controversy.

“Julian, learn to love yourself,” wrote one person. “You still don’t know that self-love doesn’t equate to a number. We celebrate people who built confidence in a world that completely devalues them. Hence our celebration of Lizzo… You need to just apologize and learn how to speak in regards to other real people.”

“Unless you’re Lizzo Doctor, Nutritionist, Nurse or Trainer then it’s none of your business! PERIOD!” commented another.

“While that it true, presentation of a message is just as important as the message itself,” commented a third. “Having empathy in your message and learning when the timing is appropriate to share your message is just as important.”

“You made an ignorant comment about someone simply off their appearance,” replied another follower. “Lizzo grinds hard on stage night after night. Just because someone is large does NOT equate them to being unhealthy. Please think before you put your overly exercised foot in your mouth again.”

“[Jillian Michaels] why can’t you mind your own business about other people’s bodies?” asked another. “Lizzo is not your client, she’s not asking for your opinion. And your concern, while lovely, comes across as fatphobic and pointless.”

At this time, Lizzo has not responded to the comments, which came shortly after she announced her temporary departure from Twitter due to “trolls.” The “Good As Hell” rapper had previously addressed similar criticism from author Boyce Watkins, who suggested the rapper was “popular because there is an obesity epidemic in America.”

“Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are,” Watkins added. “Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

Lizzo responded by writing that she is “popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you.”