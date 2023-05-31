Jill Duggar and Her Husband Reveal Tell-All Book Ahead of 'Duggar Family Secrets' Docuseries

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard have revealed a new tell-all book, ahead of the Duggar Family Secrets docuseries debut. On Instagram, Dillard shared the news, including the book's title, Counting The Cost, and its cover, which features an image of the couple. Currently, the book does not appear to have an announced release date.

"Jill and I would like to announce that we have written a book, Counting The Cost, which details our painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family," Dillard wrote in a caption on his post. "As the picture on the cover conveys, the book is meant to reflect a story that has been difficult, yet hopeful. The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced.

He continued, "However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle. Thanks to time, tears, truth, and therapy, God has begun to heal our wounds into scars. Though we would have never chosen this path, and it has cost us dearly, we want to use our voice to show others that there is hope beyond the pain." Finally, Dillard noted that the book "will be out in the world soon," and can be pre-ordered at this link.

The new book is published by Simon and Schuster, who describes it by stating, "For the first time, discover the unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC's hit show 19 Kids and Counting. Jill Duggar and her husband Derick are finally ready to share their story, revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans."

"Jill and Derick knew a normal life wasn't possible for them," the description continues. "As a star on the popular TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting, Jill grew up in front of viewers who were fascinated by her family's way of life. She was the responsible, second daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle's nineteen kids; always with a baby on her hip and happy to wear the modest ankle-length dresses with throat-high necklines."

"She didn't protest the strict model of patriarchy that her family followed," the publisher adds, "which declares that men are superior, that women are expected to be wives and mothers and are discouraged from attaining a higher education, and that parental authority over their children continues well into adulthood, even once they are married. But as Jill got older, married Derick, and they embarked on their own lives, the red flags became too obvious to ignore."

"For as long as they could, Jill and Derick tried to be obedient family members-they weren't willing to rock the boat," the description concludes. "But now they're raising a family of their own, and they're done with the secrets. Thanks to time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, they have the strength to share their journey. Theirs is a remarkable story of the power of the truth and is a moving example of how to find healing through honesty."