Jill Duggar’s Haircut Sparks Speculation Over Father Jim Bob Possibly Complaining Amid Rumored Family Feud

Jill (Duggar) Dillard recently debuted a new haircut, and it has sparked speculation over her father Jim Bob Duggar possibly complaining, which comes amid a rumored family feud. In a new Instagram post, Dillard revealed that she cut her long locks off to a shoulder-length style. In the post caption, she wrote, “Enjoying my new cut! Thanks Nikki @b.lushsalon,” adding, “Swipe up in my stories to see the before & after video with reactions + leave a comment with hair donation suggestions!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 21, 2019 at 6:29am PST

The Duggars have been open in the past about their religious beliefs regarding appearances, specifically in relation to how women wear their hair, which is something they rarely — if ever — cut. This, as In Touch pointed out, has prompted many of Dillard’s followers to comment on how they believe her dad may not be a fan of the new look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Well, let’s see if Jim Bob complains about this now, too,” one person wrote. “He had this thing of liking all the girls with long hair. So I bet this will be his new complaint. First [it] was the pants, now I bet it will be this.”

“Jill, I am soo proud that you are finding your way through life with your own beliefs and not what others think you should do. Continue to blossom,” another fan added.

“I thought you weren’t allowed to cut your hair,” someone else asked, then adding. “Happy to see this. #feminist.”

While several fans commented on the possible backlash that Dillard could receive from her father, and other family members, some were just excited for her.

“You look absolutely gorgeous with your new hair. Plus I’m loving your shirt. Hope you and your family have a safe, healthy and fun holiday season and an awesome 2020 year. Much love from Canada,” one supportive fan wrote.

“You look gorgeous. Never realized how long your hair was and I have watched since 1st episode. You also have a beautiful down to earth little family,” a second added.

“That new style is awesome! You look beautiful and what a weight off your shoulders! ( haha see what I did there?) Merry Christmas!” someone else exclaimed.

“I love it so much! This cut looks great on you and the old hair will be such a blessing to someone else,” a final fan added.

At this time, there is no word on if Dillard’s father has voiced dissatisfaction over her new haircut.