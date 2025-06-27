Jessie J Gives Optimistic Update on Cancer Battle Following Surgery

English singer Jessie J may finally be done with cancer.

The “Domino” singer was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this month, but shared some encouraging news on her Instagram page.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite the diagnosis, she continued performing until right before her surgery, telling crowds in the United Kingdom’s Wembley Stadium on June 16 that it was her “last show before I go to beat breast cancer!”

An Instagram post from the day of her surgery detailed her “honest lows and highs” of the experience, where she wrote “Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit…I am home now, to rest and wait for my results.”

Now, on her Instagram story, she said that she believes her “cancer is all gone,” although “it’s a hope not a fact.” Still, her surgery was at least initially successful. “I will get my results soon, and hopefully I can post that for a fact. For now I don’t know. But I will stay positive and talk what I want into the universe.”

She also listed a tongue-in-cheek pros and cons list from her surgery, with statements like “Pros: My nipple is where it used to be, I can watch love island with no guilt, I am getting to rest and talk to friends more than ever” and “Cons… The pain and discomfort is ok and expected but a d—head when I’m trying to sleep, Sneezing is a myth – that hurts, Not pooing from the anaesthetic and painkillers,” she said, adding laughing emojis. “I just wanna pooooooooooo.”

Here’s hoping for a complete and speedy recovery for the singer.