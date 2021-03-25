Jessica Walter Dead: Tony Hale Reacts to 'Arrested Development' Mother's Death

✖

Tony Hale is paying tribute to his Arrested Development co-star Jessica Walter. Walter, who starred as Lucille Bluth on the beloved sitcom, died Wednesday at the age of 80. Shortly after news of her passing broke Thursday afternoon, Hale took to social media with an emotional message paying his respects.

Hale reacted to Walter's passing on Twitter, where he shared a throwback photo of himself and the actress. He called her a "force" and said "her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth." In the series, Hale starred as Buster Bluth, Walter's onscreen son.

She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021

Walter had a career that spanned decades and began in New York City when she first appeared on Broadway productions including Advise and Consent, Neil Simon's Rumors, A Severed Head, Nightlife, and Photo Finish. She went on to star in a number of TV series before moving into film, starring in everything from Clint Eastwood's 1971 directorial debut, Play Misty for Me, the 1984 film The Flamingo Kid, and the 1998 comedy Slums of Beverly Hills. Walter, however, was perhaps best known in more recent years for her role on Arrested Development. In the series, Walter starred as Lucille Bluth, the critical matriarch of the Bluth family. The role earned her an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress and two Screen Actors Guild Award nods.

Walter passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, March 24 while staying at her home in New York City. Her daughter, Brooke Bowman, who is SVP Drama Programming at Fox Entertainment, confirmed her death in a statement to Deadline, remembering her mother as "a working actor" whose "greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off." Bowman added that "while her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre." Arrested Development's studio, 20th Television, also released a statement.

"Jessica Walter's spectacular turn as the devilish Lucille Bluth is one of the great comedic performances of television history, and we loved working with her as much as audiences loved her," the statement read, according to TVLine. "Our hearts go out to her family and friends, particularly her daughter, and our former colleague, Brooke. We know that heaven just got a whole lot funnier with Jessica now in residence."

Along with Arrested Development, Walter's more recent credits include voicing the character of Malory Archer on FXX's animated series Archer. Earlier in 2021, the actress also made an appearance in an episode of American Housewife. She is survived by her daughter and grandson, Micah Heymann.