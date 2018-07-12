Jessica Simpson Unveils Bold New Pink Hair Look

Jessica Simpson celebrated her 38th birthday with friends, family and a crazy new hairdo.

The singer took to social media Wednesday to give fans a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations, which took place on her special day July 10, where she was seen wearing a long, neon pink wig during the festivities.

“Sultry 38,” Simpson wrote on the caption of a selfie she posted of herself and husband Eric Johnson on her Instagram.

The post was flooded with compliments from her followers, and wishing her happy birthday.

“Gorgeous couple!! [Jessica Simpson] I think your dabomb.com!! #beautifulinsideandout” one user wrote.

“Love the hair,” another one commented.

She also went on Twitter to debut her party look with a post and multiple photos from the special occasion, including a photo where Simpson can be seen blowing out her birthday candles.

Not many details have surfaced about Simpson’s birthday party, but we know she goes all out when it comes to her children’s special celebrations. The former reality star made headlines recently after throwing a parrots and baseball-themed birthday party for her 5-year-old son Ace.

“Baseball and Parrots- a 5-year-old’s dream come true! [ACE KNUTE] [5][Parrotdise] [Green Sox],” Simpson captioned the photo.

She also showed off her party-planning skills when she threw daughter Maxwell a Greatest Showman-themed “Over the-Top Big Top” party for her sixth birthday.

Simpson turned her backyard into a 1800s-style circus, complete with a tent, treats and a group of themed performers in character.

Maxwell daughter drew her inspiration for her bash from Zendaya’s role in the December film and sported pink hair and a purple leotard à la the character Anne Wheeler. Maxwell, Ace and their friends got to learn trapeze, juggling, tight rope walking and “flying.”

There was even an optical illusion photo booth that could turn everyone into a real circus performer.

With all these parties you’d think Simpson would be up to her knees in massive spending, but her rep recently debunked a Radar Online report that Simpson spends a massive amount of money on food delivery.

Simpson’s rep told Gossip Cop the “ridiculous” rumor doesn’t even make sense, as the singer “has a chef.”

Simpson is definitely not chilling around her mansion either, especially not with two young kids. Her social media is also filled with photos of her and her family getting out and getting active.

