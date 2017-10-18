Jessica Simpson Fans Freak out Over This Braless Throwback Photo

Jessica Simpson gave her fans a blast from the past in the form of a major throwback photo.

The pop singer shared a shot of herself at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards to Instagram on Thursday, wearing a white “classic pant suit” paired with heels. The top of the suit is a bit more risqué than you would imagine — it’s tight-fitting and shows a bit of skin.

Classic Pant Suit ✔️ #2003VMAS #TBT A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Fans on the social media platform freaked out over the throwback MTV look.

The photo has racked up 46,000 likes and waves of comments of admiration.

“Omg I remember that pic,” fan Melissa Gonzales wrote. “Has always been one of my faves of you!Love you!”

Another added, “This is one of your best [looks] ever. About this time I realized that you are damn near perfect.”

This isn’t the first time the Dukes of Hazzard actress has celebrated “Throwback Thursday”. In recent weeks she’s shared several shots from her teenage and childhood years.

Best prom date @caceecobb #TBT A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 5, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT