Jessica Simpson Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Performing on ‘Today’ Show

Jessica Simpson shrugged off her TODAY show wardrobe malfunction like a pro!

The singer, 44, returned to the stage for a live TV performance after a 15-year musical hiatus Wednesday, belting out a medley of classic hits like “I Think I’m in Love with You” and “With You,” as well as her new song, “Fade.”

During the performance, Simpson’s top slipped down to expose her nude-colored bra, but as soon as she realized her undergarments were on display, the Dukes of Hazzard star simply readjusted her shirt to cover back up.

After the performance, she joked to the NBC daytime show’s hosts, “Of course I had a malfunction here and everywhere, but it’s OK. I think my boobs stayed in, so it’s OK.”

Jessica Simpson performs at NBC’s “Today” show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on July 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

She also noted how “insane” and “really beautiful” it felt to return to the stage after so long. “Today it was like, ‘Okay, get out of your head. Get out of your head. Who cares if your shoe falls off? Who cares if you forget a lyric?’” Simpson shared. “Honestly, it’s just about being able to be up there and be vulnerable, and that feels really beautiful.”

Simpson launched her musical comeback in March with her EP Nashville Canyon: Pt. 1, the second part of which is set to be released on Sept. 4.

In her new EP, Simpson seemingly sings about the end of her marriage to Eric Johnson, which made headlines in January.

“Nashville Canyon is the result of learning to hear my heart again, free from industry expectations,” she wrote on Instagram in March. “It’s about surrendering, letting my voice be my main guide, and trusting the journey ahead. Always inviting God into the room where music creates itself, with a voice that communicates on a spiritual level of grace without fear and allowing the music to be my main voice.”

Jessica Simpson performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ show at Rockefeller Center on July 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Following the release of her EP, Simpson performed on TV for the first time in more than a decade as a musical guest at the Season 23 American Idol finale. “Oh, my God, I was dying,” she told Extra at the time. “I can’t even tell you how long it’s been since I’ve been that nervous.”



“I just kept telling myself, ‘Do not cry. Do not cry. I know this is a big moment … do not cry.’” But as she saw her father, Joe Simpson, in the crowd, she thought, “Ah, I’m going to cry. I’m going to cry. Do not cry. Just sing your songs. Just sing your songs.”