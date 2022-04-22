Jessica Simpson Says Her Card Was Declined at Taco Bell: 'I'm Draining My Bank Account'

✖

Jessica Simpson is going all-in when it comes to her brand, even if it puts her on a pretty tight budget. The "Irresistible" singer revealed on Tuesday's episode of The Real that her credit card was declined while she was trying to pick up some Taco Bell, but she's not letting the awkward moment quell her enthusiasm for her business.

"I am draining my bank account," Simpson said. "I have no working credit card. It's OK. I will pay in cash. I went to Taco Bell the other day and my card got denied. I'm on a budget, ladies!" The Dukes of Hazzard star continued that she's not afraid to bet on herself when it comes to business after reclaiming control of the Jessica Simpson Collection in November 2021 from Sequential Brand Group Inc., which filed for bankruptcy in August 2021.

"With money, there's just so much fear attached to it," the "With You" singer said. "And I'm the person that you get mad at at the blackjack table. I'll put it all out there if it's me that's driving the show because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. And I know that nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I'll try harder."

Simpson took to Instagram in November 2021 to celebrate regaining full ownership of her brand. "I am truly humbled to reclaim 100% ownership of MY name and my brand," she wrote at the time. "It was a long journey getting to this point. I was told no, that brand ownership was out of the question, that I was not relevant enough, and I would never have 100%. My mom @tinasimpsonofficial and I remained steadfast, patient, determined, brave, and STRONG. TODAY we can look back and say we BEAT ALL ODDS stacked against us. We withstood the battle and today we CONFIDENTLY claim victory! The entire Jessica Simpson Collection belongs to us!"

Earlier this week, Simpson told PEOPLE that her brand was branching out into a whole new arena. "We are going into boys and men's clothing, which I've always wanted to do, because I know how a guy's butt should look in their jeans," the fashion designer said, joking that husband Eric Johnson would be the perfect model for the upcoming line. "My husband's a good model for it, but he would never do it," she added with a laugh. "Maybe I could convince him."