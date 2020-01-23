Jessica Simpson Reveals She Started Drinking at 7:30 AM on Halloween, Was Too Drunk to Get Kids Dressed in Their Costumes

Jessica Simpson may have had a little too much fun on Halloween a few years back — and it’s now something that haunts her. The singer is confessing in her new memoir, Open Book, that she had a little too much to drink that day to the point where she couldn’t get her kids dressed. She’s now admitting that was the day she hit rock bottom in her battle with addiction to alcohol and pills.

That day, she admits that she started drinking at 7:30 a.m. and says she was “terrified of letting” her kids see her in that state, saying she is “ashamed to say” that she doesn’t even know who helped them get dressed, according to an excerpt of the book published by PEOPLE.

The young mom began her journey to getting sober in 2017, which was around the same time she started writing the new book. She wrote, “It was 7:30 in the morning and I’d already had a drink,” while she and her husband Eric Johnson were on their way to a school assembly for their daughter, Maxwell.

Following their assembly, she and Johnson headed back to the house to prepare for the party they planned on hosting that night. After she got dressed in her costume — as friend, Willie Nelson — someone from her team asked if she was ready to go get her kids dressed. Despite her intoxicated mind, she knew she was in no state for her kids to see her.

“I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape,” she wrote. “I am ashamed to say that I don’t know who got them into their costumes that night.”

She said she felt ashamed to look at her kids the next morning — so she didn’t. She avoided them instead and started drinking again when they left. However, that’s when her circle of friends stepped in to make her realize she needed help. Thankfully, she recalls being able to reclaim her life back so she can be more present for her husband and kids.

“I thought I was too young to write a memoir,” Simpson, 37, said.

“I didn’t realize all that stuff I had to say until I was actually connected to it through music and writing,” she continued. “So when I started to go through all the depth of the pain that I was experiencing, I realized I was pretty rock bottom.”

