Jessica Simpson Reveals 100-Pound Postpartum Weight Loss After Pregnancy Complications

Jessica Simpson is celebrating her hard work and 100-lb. weight loss six months after welcoming daughter Birdie after an incredibly difficult pregnancy. The singer took to Instagram to show off her fit frame and adorable daughter in a stylish black dress, getting real about postpartum life in the caption.

“6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240),” she wrote, adding a tongue-out emoji. “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

Her message struck a chord with other celebrity moms, including Jersey Shore mama Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who just welcomed a baby boy in May. “YAS KAWEEEEN you have and always will be my inspiration,” she wrote, adding fire emojis to her praise.

January Jones echoed that sentiment, writing, “Wowza lady, you look [bomb emoji],” and adding the heart eye emoji.

Even Katie Couric weighed in, writing, “You look amazing!!!”

Simpson, who also shares 6-year-old daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew and 5-year-old son Ace Knute with husband Eric Johnson, has not had an easy pregnancy, getting real on Instagram about painful swelling in her feet and weight gain that resulted in her hilariously breaking her toilet seat and getting stuck between two cars. In March, she welcomed the little girl via Caesarean section, saying her recovery was “no joke” on Instagram.

“Recovering from a C-Section is no joke!” she wrote shortly after giving birth. “I’m feeling thankful for these two older siblings looking over their new baby sister. I think we all get so carried away with the excitement of having a new baby that we forget that we are going in for major surgery. Then on top of that, we get home from the hospital, have to recover from the surgery, balance our new life as a parent to three kids and be a wife.”

Congratulations to Simpson on the hard work!

