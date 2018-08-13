Jessica Simpson Performs on Stage for First Time in 8 Years

Jessica Simpson returned to the stage for the first time in eight years last week to sing a duet with Willie Nelson at the Orange County Fair Thursday.

Not only was the performance the first time Simpson had been on stage in nearly a decade, she revealed on Instagram it was also the first time her husband and two kids — 6-year-old Maxwell and 5-year-old Ace — had seen her in her element as a singer.

“It’s not every night that a legend invites you to join him on his stage,” the pop singer captioned an Instagram photo with Nelson she posted Friday. “And my husband and kids got to see me perform for the first time! I love you [Willie Nelson].”

In the photo, Simpson looks country chic in a black dress and brown boots, and based on a YouTube video of the performance, the two artists performed “I Will be Your Fool.”

The performance ignited the Newlyweds alum’s fans, who begged her to return to music in the comment section.

“It brought me to tears to hear you singing again!!! You were great!!! Please sing again soon!!!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Jessica you are amazing please make another album !!! Your voice is beautiful !! ⭐️❤️❤️❤️”

A third echoed, “I felt so proud and emotional watching you sing. I’ve been a dedicated fan since you began your career. You are so talented. Keep shining Jess💫❤️”

Simpson fans might not have to wait as long as they think. In a 2017 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, she opened up about her hiatus from performing and putting out music.

“It’s been a long time. My husband has never seen me perform, and we’ve been together seven years,” she told DeGeneres. She also teased that since she and her husband bought Ozzy Osbourne’s house, which has a built-in studio, that she had been getting back into her music.”I probably have about 38 songs,” she said.

Now we just need her to release the album!

