Why Jessica Simpson Moved From Hollywood to Tennessee for the Summer

Jessica Simpson opted to move her family from Hollywood to Tennessee for the summer, and now she is explaining why. Speaking to E! News, Simpson, 43, revealed that she is planning her comeback to music, and that being in Nashville has been inspiring. "I'm not nervous at all, but if you were to ask me two years ago when I was talking about coming back to music, I was frightened," she told the outlet. "But now, I know exactly what I want."

The singer-turned-actress went on to add, "I'm building my own platform. I'm doing it for the first time-the way I would-without a label telling me I need to do this song or use this producer. It's all me." Simpson also confessed that she's "been planning this for the last 12 years," and that she has "Pinterest boards upon Pinterest boards" filled with music video ideas. Notably, it has been 13 years since Simpson released her last project, Happy Christmas. Her last studio album of original music was Do You Know, which came out in 2008. Simpson's most recent musical offering was in 2021, when she released a cover of "Particles" by Nothing But Thieves.

Simpson is married to ex-NFL star Eric Johnson, who is a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. The couple began dating in 2010 and were married in 2014. Together they share three children: daughter Maxwell Drew, born in May 2012); son Ace Knute, born in June 2013; and second daughter Birdie Mae Johnson, born March 2019.

Elaborating on her family's summer in the south, Simpson shared that it's brought her more joy. "Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy.' It's because I'm not on guard," she explained. "I'm with a lot of like-minded people. It's not about the celebrities-it's really about the music and the heart and the conversation."

She later joked that they've had "a hilarious experience" being renters. "I used thumb tacks to hang these $40 curtains up so I wouldn't wake up with the sun," Simpson said. "I put together a TV with a butter knife. I was looking for a screwdriver, but I went to the wrong place. I went to Walgreens, I got lip gloss instead."