Jessica Simpson Reveals How Husband Eric Johnson Is Supporting Her Sobriety After Turning 40

Jessica Simpson previously opened up about her struggles with alcohol and revealed she quit drinking in 2017. Nearly three years later, she explained how her husband, Eric Johnson, supported her sobriety. She explained that he also quit drinking, which helped her make the major change.

Speaking with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the musician-turned-fashion designer reflected on major changes in her life. She spoke about previous anxiety about turning 40 years old, putting on old jeans and quitting drinking. Simpson also detailed Johnson's support, both in 2017 and during the pandemic. She revealed that she hasn't looked back after giving up drinking.

"People are like 'Don't you want to drink during this pandemic, oh my god aren't your kids driving you crazy,'" Simpson said. "I'm like, 'No, I do not want to drink like I have not wanted it.' I feel like that's a big blessing. Once I surrendered and gave it over I never looked back and my husband did it with me so that support was amazing."

In addition to reflecting upon Johnson's support, Simpson explained how she wanted to make a change after realizing that her kids were watching her. She said that she did not realize the amount of alcohol she was drinking. Simpson also said that the drinking was "silencing her."

"I did make a huge shift in my life…. I was at that point in my life where my kids were growing older and they were watching every move that I made," Simpson said. "I just really wanted clarity. I wanted to understand myself cause I didn't even realize how much I was drinking and how much I was suppressing. I thought it was making me brave, I thought it was making me confident and it was actually the complete opposite, it was silencing me…. It's almost been three years which is crazy, I mean it's pretty, it's awesome."

Simpson previously detailed "medicating with alcohol and stimulants" during an appearance on The Today Show. She spoke about an infamous interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in which she slurred and was confused about several topics. Fans suspected at the time that she was drunk during the appearance, and Simpson confirmed their beliefs.

As she explained, this interview was a "weak moment" and that she wasn't in the right place. Simpson also said that she had started a spiral with the alcohol and that she cannot watch that interview. She ultimately decided to get sober after a Halloween party that she can't remember.

"I had a glitter cup that was always filled to the rim with alcohol," Simpson said. "I honestly couldn't even tell you who got [my kids] ready [for the party]. I was just dazed and confused and I just wanted to go to sleep. I didn't take them trick-or-treating, I didn't show up for my family. I took the [Instagram] picture and I made the world think I showed up."