Jessica Simpson Stuns Fans With Smoldering Selfie

Jessica Simpson fans say she's looking better than ever. The singer and fashion empire posted a selfie this week donning a black coat while smizing in her car. Her social media followers say she's aging backward. "Somedays ya just have to feel your intention and let it shine ," the "Take My Breath Away" singer captioned the post. The comments poured in. "This is the early 2000s Jessica and I'm here for it," one fan commented. Another chimed in, "Still looks 21 – beautiful." Simpson is known for rocking flawless looks.

The new photo comes months after fans grew worried about Simpson's appearance. The "With You" singer shared an Instagram post in November 2022 that had fans questioning her looks and behavior after she shared a Pottery Barn ad. In the video, Simpson seemingly slurred her words and appeared much smaller than what appeared to be healthy to the eye.

"Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," the Newlywed alum said. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson." In a black-and-white post shared not long after the ad, Simpson gave a behind-the-scenes shot of her filming the pilot for her series based on her 2020 memoir. She still seemed small to some.

The 42-year-old singer has been open about her weight insecurities, especially growing up in the public eye as a curvier woman. After having her third child, she dropped over 100 pounds. She's also had struggles with alcohol. In her memoir Open Book, she recalled the moment she realized her drinking had gotten out of her control. After the IG posts, fans wondered if she'd relapsed back to a bad place. She insisted she was ok.