Jessica Simpson Reveals Dad Joe Simpson's Bone Cancer Diagnosis

Jessica Simpson has revealed that her dad, Joe Simpson, has been diagnosed with bone cancer. In a post on Instagram, the pop-star mom shared a sweet birthday message for her 11-year-old daughter. Simpson also a photo of herself being held by the young girl. In the post caption, while wishing her daughter a happy birthday, Simpson shared the news about her father.

"On May 1, 2012, my first born, Maxwell Drew Johnson arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world," Simpson wrote of her eldest daughter, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson. "In the purest of form, her mind heart and soul ascended from the grace of heaven to shine in profound ways. I felt her purpose in my life when I was a kid and I would pray for my future daughter every single day and night. I know that most Moms would say please slow down time when their baby turns 11, but I have truly known her my entire life. Reading back on 30 yrs of conversations with God throughout my journal entries, it is evident that Maxwell was already living inside of my heart and my purpose."

Simpson went on to write, "Her birthday was FRANKLIN FARM LIFE HAPPY! She told me after she blew out HER 11 candles...'I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family' I said Maxi it should be your wish and she said 'we have the same wishes Mom.' 3 days later on our way back to Cali she overheard me reading a text from my Dad and asked my mom sitting next to her 'GiGi if my birthday wish came true already can I say it out loud or do I still keep it to myself?' My mom told her to share it with everyone if she wanted to, especially if it had already come true...

Finally, Simpson shared the news of her father's diagnosis, explaining, "Maxwell's birthday wish was for her Papa Joe's bone cancer treatment to work. It did. Thank you Maxi Drew for usin' your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad. You are mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, intuitive, beautiful, DETERMINED, enlightened and FULL OF WONDER. The faith of a child is what keeps all of us ALIVE." At this time, there are no further details regarding the Simpson patriarch's health status.