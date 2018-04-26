Jessica Simpson Makes Fashion Statement by Wearing Lingerie in Public

Jessica Simpson is used to turning heads. But the 37-year-old singer and designer caught more eyes than usual Tuesday when she wore lingerie out and about in New York City.

Simpson donned a vibrant red Gucci blazer over a white, lacy teddy and thigh-high black suede stiletto boots while strutting her stuff around the city. The flirty ensemble came complete with the black pageboy cap she was seen in at JFK Airport Sunday, with her long blonde locks cascading from beneath it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She was clearly feeling her look, as she shared a photo of it with her 4.2 million Instagram followers that same day.

“Day to Night #GUCCI,” she captioned the stunning snap.

Upon her arrival in New York, Simpson sported a cleavage-baring cardigan, tight black jeans and elevated boots while flaunting her famous curves. She walked arm-in-arm with husband Eric Johnson through JFK Airport as she showed off another red Gucci stunner.

Simpson and Johnson, a former NFL player, are parents to 5-year-old daughter Maxwell and 4-year-old son Ace, both of whom they had before tying the knot in a Montecito wedding in July 2014.

Simpson told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that she’s open to the possibility of expanding their family, saying she still has “baby fever” from time to time.

“My daughter is about to turn 6, May 1st is her birthday, and my son is going to turn 5 on June 30th and it’s just like, ‘Wait, so this is no longer toddler, this is full-on kid,’” Simpson said. “My daughter [already] thinks she’s a teenager. My son at least wants to be a baby still.”

Even if Simpson wants another baby, she admitted that she and Johnson “don’t really know” if they’d like to have a third.

“We always practice,” Simpson said coyly. “But it would definitely have to be a miracle.”

Last May, Simpson told Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian’s talk show that she wouldn’t be getting pregnant anytime soon, thanks to the IUD she was using.

“I’m not pregnant,” she said, addressing speculation at the time that she might be expecting. “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus. I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third.”

But it’s not for lack of trying; Simpson has never been shy about the fact that she is “very attracted” to her husband, and she told ET that alone time helps keeps things “spicy” in their marriage.

“Today, we got to go on this trip without the kids, [and usually] we don’t go places without the kids,” she explained, adding that making the trip by themselves allows the pair to give each other “all of the attention.”