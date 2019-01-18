Jessica Simpson Jokes About Painful Pregnancy Side Effects With Her Own ’10-Year Challenge’

If you’ve been on social media in the past week, you’ve likely seen at least one person participating in the “10-Year Challenge,” which invites users to share side-by-side photos of themselves from 10 years ago and today.

As Jessica Simpson is currently pregnant with her third child, her challenge was a bit different from many others circulating around the Internet, with the designer playing off a previous photo she had shared of her foot, which was swollen from pregnancy.

For her challenge, Simpson posted an old photo of her legs, clad in denim shorts and pair of wedges, alongside the snap she had recently shared with her followers of her swollen foot and ankle, jokingly added the hashtag #tenyearchallenge.

Plenty of fellow moms appreciated the side-by-side, including Candace Cameron Bure, who wrote, “You win!!!!!!!” and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who commented, “My inspiration.”

“I have some of these photos of myself,” added The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

When sharing the original photo of her foot, the singer had asked her fans for any tips they might have to reduce the swelling, writing, “Any remedies?! Help!!!!”

Many of her followers urged her to keep her feet elevated, also encouraging the star to wear compression socks, drink water with lemon, get plenty of rest and avoid salt.

The swelling Simpson is experiencing is also called edema and often occurs in the legs, ankles, feet, face and hands of pregnant women due to the fact that the body produces excess blood and fluid to meet the needs of the baby.

Simpson is expecting a baby girl with husband Eric Johnson, and the couple is already parents to daughter Maxwell Drew and son Ace Knute.

The 38-year-old announced her pregnancy in September, sharing a photo of her kids releasing pink balloons, writing, “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Shortly after the announceent, told PEOPLE that her kids have plenty of questions about the upcoming addition to their family that leave their parents laughing.

“The questions I get on the daily from Maxwell and Ace are hilarious,” she said. “They want to know every detail — like how milk comes out of mommy, how the baby will actually get here and if my belly button is a speaker to communicate with the baby.”

Simpson added that she and Johnson “are constantly cracking up and trying to figure out how to be honest… but not traumatize them or the friends and teachers we know they are sharing every detail with!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jim Spellman