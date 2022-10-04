Jessica Simpson's Husband Eric Johnson Accused of Causing Serious Car Crash

Jessica Simpson's husband, Eric Johnson, is facing a lawsuit over a car crash he was involved in earlier this year. Johnson, a former NFL player, was accused of causing a Los Angeles car accident by Anthony Pena in documents The Blast obtained earlier this week. The alleged accident happened on March 18.

In the documents, Pena said the two cars collided and was "caused entirely" by Johnson. Pena accused Johnson, 43, of being "distracted" at the time of the accident. Johnson was "aware of the probable dangerous consequences of driving an automobile, but disregarded those dangers and chose to drive nonetheless, in conscious disregard of the safety of others," the lawsuit claims.

Pena claims he was behind Johnson during the accident. However, usually, the person who rear-ends another driver's car is the one held responsible for the crash. The lawsuit does not explain why Pena feels Johnson is responsible. Pena claims he suffers from "serious and permanent injuries" because of the accident.

Pena claims Johnson caused him to "suffer serious and ongoing personal injuries and great physical, mental, and emotional pain and suffering." He is asking for $25,000 in damages from Johnson to cover "future medical costs, treatment, and rehabilitation, loss of income, wages, and earning potential."

Johnson and Simpson married in 2014. They share three children, Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3. The entire family made a red carpet appearance on Sept. 24 to join the launch of Simpson's latest fashion collection at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles. In an interview with Extra about the new collection, Simpson explained why she believes her marriage with Johnson has survived.

"What makes us last? I'm pretty obsessed with him still," Simpson explained. "That's a good thing. And he loves me right, like, actual love, and I love him just the same. And [laughing] he's got a great ass! We just work, we just fit, you can't undo us! This puzzle piece is solid. Yep, we framed it."

Simpson also shared an update on her health after losing 100 pounds with the help of a nutritionist after Birdie was born. "I absolutely feel healthy," Simpson told Extra. "I don't know. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually. I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!"