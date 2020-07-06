Jessica Simpson Gushes Over Husband Eric Johnson in 6-Year Wedding Anniversary Post

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are more in love than ever as they celebrate six years of marriage. The singer shared Sunday that she received her "dream gift" from the former NFL player to mark the milestone — a large geode cracked open show the shape of a butterfly. Smiling alongside her husband in a sweet photo of their festivities, Simpson penned a romantic note to her "perfect soulmate."

"Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you," she began. "6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate." Writing that their union was "written in God’s sky of colliding stars," Simpson said that together, she and her husband "manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space." Their partnership was "destined," she added: "It always has been and always will be, forevermore." As for the massive crystal she's holding in her arms, Simpson wrote, "Also, anyone who knows me at all knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift," before closing with the Wuthering Heights line, "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 5, 2020 at 10:13pm PDT

The couple celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their togetherness in May, with Simpson writing she had fallen "head over slippers in love" with Johnson the day they met when a mutual friend invited Johnson to a party at their home. The couple married in July 2014 in Montecito, California, just over four years later, and are now parents to daughters Maxwell Drew, 8, and Birdie Mae, 1, and son Ace Knute, 6.

In February, Simpson told Entertainment Tonight that the two knew things would be serious with them from the start. "When you know, you know. Especially both of us. We had been through a divorce, we had other relationships. We knew exactly what we wanted in a person, in a companion, and exactly who we wanted to raise children with. We were that for each other. Through all of this we've only become stronger."

The Open Book author also called her husband's love for her "unreal," saying that the pride he takes in their relationship and in her as a woman is "so sexy" and "empowering" as he promises to hold her hand through her path in life. She shared. "He's really the backbone to who I am, because anytime I feel like I can't stand, he's there to hold me up and tell me that I actually can."