Jessica Simpson Posts Stunning 'Yee-Haw' Beach Photo of Her 'Final Days in My 30s'

Jessica Simpson is showing off her fabulous body in celebration of her final days in her 30s. The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a black cowboy hat decorated with gold shapes, a sheer black cover-up with a colorful two-piece bikini underneath. "YEE-HAW to my final days in my in my 30's," she captioned the gorgeous image.

Simpson will turn 40-years-old on July 10. Her outfit was actually all of her own line of clothing and shared a different angle of the same outfit to her company account. It's no surprise her body is so in shape because the mom-of-three hasn't been letting quarantine life get in the way of her workouts either. In May, she shared a selfie of herself post-workout. "Woke up before all three kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I," she captioned the image. "Move move move for your own mental health."

In the last year or so Simpson has been getting candid with her fans. Recently, she released her memoir Open Book on Feb. 4, that revealed a lot about her personal life from past relationships to her own personal struggles. "I didn't feel comfortable talking about myself in a way that wasn't honest" she said. "I'm a horrible liar."

"It's been a long hard deep emotional journey, one that I've come through the other side with pure happiness and fulfillment and acceptance of myself," she continued. "I've used my pain and turned it into something that can be beautiful and hopefully inspiring to people." One of her biggest reveals was telling her fans she's struggled with alcohol addiction. The 39-year-old ultimately decided to get sober in 2017, the day after she and husband Eric Johnson threw a Halloween party and Simpson realized she couldn't even dress her children. "I need to stop," she told her close friends at the time. "Something's got to stop. And if it's the alcohol that's doing this, and making things worse, then I quit."

"When I finally said I needed help, it was like I was that little girl that found her calling again in life," she wrote. "I found direction and that was to walk straight ahead with no fear." She also opened up about her past relationships with Nick Lachey and John Mayor.